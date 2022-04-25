Overdose deaths continue to rise | Manhattan Times

The rate of overdose deaths in New York City continues to rise, according to a new report released by the city’s Health Department.

In the first two quarters of 2021, there were 1,233 overdose deaths in New York City, compared to 965 overdose deaths during the same period in 2020, the report said.

“The overdose epidemic is taking one New Yorker from us every four hours, and is a public health crisis that has touched far too many people,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “The Health Department is committed to reducing overdose deaths through evidence-based strategies, and continuing to work with peers, community partners and service providers to innovate and save lives.”

According to the report, Harlem and neighborhoods in the Bronx are the areas with the highest rates of opioid deaths.

Between July 2020 and July 2021, those regions had 50 to 95 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, data showed.

Read more: Overdose deaths continue to rise | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.