Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – 200 Episodes and counting

The crew celebrates their 200th episode by talking about socially distanced barbecues, lip condoms and Jaime getting a surprise engagement party. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on the big Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Pepe Le Pew being canceled. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank discusses “The Voice of God Weapon.”

