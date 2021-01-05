Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Jibaro Gigante

Posted on January 5, 2021

In this episode, the crew (featuring guest host Juan Bago) interview the founder of Sofrito For Your Soul and Sofrito Media Group: George Torres (aka Urban Jibaro). George talks to the crew about his career as a digital storyteller, community builder and his current collaboration with the New York City Test & Trace Corps in the fight against Covid-19.

