#TBT: That time aliens invaded La Republica Dominicana

Back in 2013, Country Club, the popular Dominican soda brand, ran a brilliant ad campaign that featured a group of aliens coming to the Dominican Republic with nefarious intent but end up falling in love with Quisqueya. Enjoy!

