To Latinx Or Not To Latinx?

Back in 2017 NBC Latino went out to the streets of New York to ask people what they thought about the term Latinx. Most people they encountered had not heard of the term. It seems that has not changed much since then. According to an August 2020 Pew Research Center study only about one-in-four U.S. Hispanics have heard of Latinx and just 3% of them use it. What are your thoughts familia? How do you feel about the term #Latinx?

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.