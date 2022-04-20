Listen: Genias in Music: La Lupe

Posted on April 20, 2022

La Lupe was a force of nature. It was with good reason that the Cuban Afro-Latina songstress from the Bronx was known as the “Queen of Latin Soul.” La Lupe was absolutely unforgettable and in her heyday graced the stage of Carnegie Hall, headlined at The Garden and even starred on Broadway. Genias in Music: La Lupe, by Latino USA, is a fascinating deep dive into the life and career of this important but often misunderstood giant of Latin music. Enjoy!

Check out: Genias in Music: La Lupe

