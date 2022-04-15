About Last Night: The Uptown Night Market Returns

The first Uptown Night Market of the year was a rousing success. Under the protection of the iconic West Harlem Arches, not even the rain could dampen the pure joy exuded from all in attendance. This was, in no uncertain terms, an Uptown Love fest. With that said, make sure you are at the next one on Thursday, May 12 at 4 pm. Remember you now have the 2nd Thursday of every month until November accounted for. You’re welcome!

