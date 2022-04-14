Lin-Manuel Miranda Donates $40,000 Worth of Instruments to Washington Heights School | Remezcla￼

Lin-Manuel Miranda never ceases to amaze. Jorge Rodriguez-Jimenez of Remezcla reported on the generous gift that was given to the George Washington Educational Campus by Lin-Manuel. Lin partnered with the Latin Grammys Foundation to donate instruments to the under resourced high school worth 40k.

Read more: Lin-Manuel Miranda Donates $40,000 Worth of Instruments to Washington Heights School | Remezcla

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.