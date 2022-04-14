Good morning. Yesterday, #GeorgeWashingtonHS students’ tribute to @Lin_Manuel was amazing. We enjoyed pieces from @EncantoMovie @HamiltonMusical @intheheights among others. @LatinGRAMMYFdn @FordFund donated $40k in musical instruments to school. pic.twitter.com/r4OcSQdL0x— Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) April 9, 2022
Lin-Manuel Miranda never ceases to amaze. Jorge Rodriguez-Jimenez of Remezcla reported on the generous gift that was given to the George Washington Educational Campus by Lin-Manuel. Lin partnered with the Latin Grammys Foundation to donate instruments to the under resourced high school worth 40k.
Read more: Lin-Manuel Miranda Donates $40,000 Worth of Instruments to Washington Heights School | Remezcla
