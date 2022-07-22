Dyckman Beer Now Available At Yankee Stadium | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

A local craft beer company has been called up to the big leagues.

Inwood-inspired Dyckman Beer Co., a Latino-owned craft brew maker, can now be purchased at Yankee Stadium.

“As a small business from uptown, it’s a huge thrill to be sold alongside all the big brands at Yankee Stadium,” said Dyckman Beer founder Juan J. Camilo. “And for a huge Yankees fan like me, it’s really exciting.”

Dyckman Brew Pilsner, the company’s flagship brew, can currently be found at Yankee Stadium in Section 236 in the left-field bleachers and Section 227 along the third-base line.

Dyckman Beer Company produced special 19-ounce cans for sale at Yankees games.

Check out our UC Q&A with Dyckman Beer founder Juan Camilo from 2013.

