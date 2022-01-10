NoMAA will provide small grants, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 to individual artists residing in the neighborhoods of Washington Heights, Inwood and West Harlem to support original work in the disciplines of the visual arts, playwriting/screenwriting, media, theater, musical composition and choreography.
For more: NoMAA 2022 Small Grants for Individual Artists
Twelve (12) grants will be awarded each cycle. Application categories:Visual ArtsPlaywriting/ScreenwritingMedia (Computer/Digital Arts; Film/Video)Musical CompositionTheater/Choreography
Application Guidelines & Deadlines*
Cycle 1:January 11, 2022: Applications postedFebruary 7, 2022: Applications dueFebruary 28, 2022: Notification of awardsFebruary 28, 2023: 2022 Grant cycle endsMarch 14, 2023: Final report due
Cycle 2:April 11, 2022: Applications postedMay 9, 2022: Applications dueMay 31, 2022: Notification of awardsMay 31, 2023: 2022 Grant cycle endsJune 14, 2023: Final report due
*Artists may apply to only one cycle for the calendar year.
Grant Purpose
- Projects in various stages of development will be considered.
- Projects as outlined are to be completed within one year of award date.
- Grants may be used toward expenses related to supplies, materials, equipment, project-based travel, professional fees, marketing, documentation, or research. This grant may not be used for projects affiliated with an organization (e.g. school programs).
Eligibility
- Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.
- Currently not enrolled in a degree program and can demonstrate at least 2 years of artistic work.
- West Harlem, Washington Heights or Inwood residents (W135th to W155th St from Edgecombe Ave west to the Hudson River; W155th St to W220th St river-to-river).
- Collaborative projects may be considered. These artists will submit one application clearly detailing the collaboration and the specific roles of each participant.
- Work must be original.
Selection
- Awards will be made by an independent panel of jurors selected by NoMAA.
- Awardees will be notified via email.
