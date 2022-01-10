NoMAA 2022 Small Grants for Individual Artists

NoMAA will provide small grants, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 to individual artists residing in the neighborhoods of Washington Heights, Inwood and West Harlem to support original work in the disciplines of the visual arts, playwriting/screenwriting, media, theater, musical composition and choreography.

Twelve (12) grants will be awarded each cycle. Application categories:Visual ArtsPlaywriting/ScreenwritingMedia (Computer/Digital Arts; Film/Video)Musical CompositionTheater/Choreography

Application Guidelines & Deadlines*



Cycle 1:January 11, 2022: Applications postedFebruary 7, 2022: Applications dueFebruary 28, 2022: Notification of awardsFebruary 28, 2023: 2022 Grant cycle endsMarch 14, 2023: Final report due

Cycle 2:April 11, 2022: Applications postedMay 9, 2022: Applications dueMay 31, 2022: Notification of awardsMay 31, 2023: 2022 Grant cycle endsJune 14, 2023: Final report due

*Artists may apply to only one cycle for the calendar year.

Grant Purpose

Projects in various stages of development will be considered.

Projects as outlined are to be completed within one year of award date.

Grants may be used toward expenses related to supplies, materials, equipment, project-based travel, professional fees, marketing, documentation, or research. This grant may not be used for projects affiliated with an organization (e.g. school programs).

Eligibility

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

Currently not enrolled in a degree program and can demonstrate at least 2 years of artistic work.

West Harlem , Washington Heights or Inwood residents (W135th to W155th St from Edgecombe Ave west to the Hudson River; W155th St to W220th St river-to-river).

, or residents (W135th to W155th St from Edgecombe Ave west to the Hudson River; W155th St to W220th St river-to-river). Collaborative projects may be considered. These artists will submit one application clearly detailing the collaboration and the specific roles of each participant.

Work must be original.

Selection

Awards will be made by an independent panel of jurors selected by NoMAA.

Awardees will be notified via email.

