UC Must-Reads: How Will the History Books Remember 2021?

Posted on December 31, 2021

Politico convened 18 top historians to imagine how this year will be written about a century from now. Well, guess what? It ain’t pretty. From The Big Lie, to the ongoing attack on voting rights, to the pandemic, America in 2021 is more polarized and divided than ever. Click below for more.

