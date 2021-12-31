UC Must-Reads: How Will the History Books Remember 2021?

Politico convened 18 top historians to imagine how this year will be written about a century from now. Well, guess what? It ain’t pretty. From The Big Lie, to the ongoing attack on voting rights, to the pandemic, America in 2021 is more polarized and divided than ever. Click below for more.

Read more: UC Must-Reads: How Will the History Books Remember 2021?

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.