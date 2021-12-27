The Uptown Tweet of the Week: Get Vaccinated

I’ve seen a lot of Covid in the ER recently.— Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) December 27, 2021
With so many people getting infected recently, some folks may wonder what’s the point of getting vaccinated at all?
And is there really any value to a booster dose if I’ve had two Pfizer/Moderna or a shot of J&J?
My observations: 🧵
We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.