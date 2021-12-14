Spread Love: The Harlem Night Market

The Harlem Night Market returns to the historic La Marqueta this December 17th, 18th & 19th. Come out the last weekend before Christmas to celebrate the best food, makers and music from across East and West Harlem. This year they’ve expanded to include family friendly activities at @urbangardencenter and more vendors than ever in the stalls at @publicmarketsnyc.



@tedsmooth & @storminnorman will be holding it down again on the 1’s & 2’s and there will be plenty of hot foods and warm sweets to keep the chill off as you shop our makers plaza for unique holiday gifts. Be sure to bring your wallet, your appetite, and your friends, and come celebrate while supporting small and local businesses.

Click here for your FREE Priority Access tickets to avoid waiting on lines.

