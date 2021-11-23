11/24/21: Coogan’s Way Coming To WLIW

The documentary about the one and only Coogan’s, Coogan’s Way by Glenn Osten Anderson, will be on NYC TV again on WLIW on Wednesday, November 21 at 9 pm est. Coogan’s Way tells the story of this beloved Uptown institution that meant so much to so many. The film interviews the owners Dave Hunt, Tess O’Connor McDade, and Peter Walsh as well as such folks as Lin-Manuel Miranda and his dad Luis Miranda, former Congressman Charlie Rangel, our current Congressman Adriano Espaillat. Not to mention that our very own Led Black is interviewed in the film.

