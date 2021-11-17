UC Love – Home from School: The Children of Carlisle

“Kill the Indian in him, and save the man.” This was the guiding principle that removed thousands of Native American children and placed them in Indian boarding schools. Among the many who died at Carlisle Indian Industrial School were three Northern Arapaho boys. Now, more than a century later, tribal members journey from Wyoming to Pennsylvania to help them finally come home. Home from School: The Children of Carlisle premieres Tuesday, November 23 at 9 pm et on PBS.

