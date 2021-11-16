Uptown Tonight: The Last OG Comes Uptown

Posted on November 16, 2021

That’s right familia, tune into tonight to TBS at 10:30 pm ET as the popular TV Show, The Last OG, is coming Uptown for their latest episode, Helping Is Hard. Shout out to the one and only Tracy Morgan for always showing love to Uptown and much love to friends of the Uptown Collective, Ruperto Vanderpool and Celines Toribio, who make cameo appearances on tonight’s episode.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Peace Love Merengue Mural By Dister in Washington Heights

The Tweet of the Week: Protect Your Energy

June 18, 2021

Indiegogo Spotlight: Statement Arts College Prep Program 2017

June 9, 2017
George Washington High School

Slaying the silence | Manhattan Times

April 4, 2016