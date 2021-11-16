Uptown Tonight: The Last OG Comes Uptown

That’s right familia, tune into tonight to TBS at 10:30 pm ET as the popular TV Show, The Last OG, is coming Uptown for their latest episode, Helping Is Hard. Shout out to the one and only Tracy Morgan for always showing love to Uptown and much love to friends of the Uptown Collective, Ruperto Vanderpool and Celines Toribio, who make cameo appearances on tonight’s episode.

