The Uptown Collective’s Own Led Black Featured On The Moth Radio Hour

Earlier this year, our very own Led Black was featured in a Moth Mainstage recorded live at the United Palace to close the Uptown Arts Stroll. Led performed alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes, Esdras Santana & Edgar Ruiz Jr. The show Live from the United Palace will be broadcast on public radio stations across the United States starting Tuesday, 11/9/2021. Please look out for this amazing episode recorded in our backyard.

