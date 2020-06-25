06/29/20: ¡Uptown Palante! – The Reopening Episode

Listen up familia, you don’t want to miss the latest episode of ¡Uptown Palante! on Monday, June 29 at 9 am. The Reopening episode tackles this crucially important topic. Mino Lora of the People’s Theatre Project talks to the always erudite Councilmen Mark Levine and our very own Led Black talks to Joey Moronta of Uptown institutions, 809 and Dyckman Express. This show is as Uptown as it gets so please spread that Uptown Love and tune in folks.

Tune In: https://www.youtube.com/user/theatreintheheights

While you wait, check out our Black Live Matter episode.

