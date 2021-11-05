11/12/21: #PTPYouAndMe Kick-Off Uptown Party

Posted on November 5, 2021

Next Friday, November 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm we will be partying with a purpose at Buunni Inwood. For a mere $20 you can party, eat and drink as well as support the People Theatre Project’s annual scholarship drive. So Spread Love The Uptown Way and click below to get your tickets. See you there.

Get Tickets: #PTPYouAndMe KICKOFF PARTY

