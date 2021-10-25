Happy Birthday To An Uptown Original – The George Washington Bridge Turns 90

Posted on October 25, 2021

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

Happy B-Day GWB, you are looking pretty good for 90. Even though you need a little upkeep (and who doesn’t at your age), you are still the world’s only 14-lane suspension bridge and an estimated 300,000 vehicles traverse your spans on a daily basis. Not bad for an nonagenarian. Might I add that you have been looking resplendent this month, clad in lavender, in honor of breast cancer awareness month?

Happy B-Day George Washington Bridge! Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Happy B-Day George Washington Bridge!

In so many ways, you have shaped and continue to shape this neighborhood. You are more than a bridge; you are a landmark, a beacon, a cash cow (I mean that in the nicest way possible) and an escape route. You are an Uptown original. Named after our first President just like Washington Heights, our fates are intertwined in more ways than one. So here’s looking at you kid – happy birthday. The entire community wishes you many more.

Hope you like Dominican cake!

Happy B-Day George Washington Bridge!

Photo: Art By Dj Boy

Happy B-Day George Washington Bridge!

Photo: Briana E. Heard

Happy B-Day George Washington Bridge!

Photo: Jay Franco

GWB Bridge In Washington Heights - Paul Lomax

Photo: Paul Lomax

George Washington Bridge - Briana E. Heard

Photo: Briana E. Heard

Happy B-Day George Washington Bridge!

Happy B-Day George Washington Bridge!

Photo: Emil Baez

