Early voting begins Oct. 23 | Bronx Free Press

Beat the crowds to the ballot.

City residents can participate in early voting ahead of the November 2 general election.

The city’s Board of Elections (BOE) will open 106 early voting poll sites between October 23 and October 31.

Hours vary by day of the week.

New Yorkers should verify their poll site before heading out, the BOE said, as where they typically vote on election day might change for early voting.

Those who do not participate in early voting can head to the polls on election day November 2.

Early voting was launched by the city in 2020 to offer voters more flexibility, reduce wait times on election day and ease the burden on poll workers.

In the 2021 New York City election, voters will select their choices for Mayor, City Council, Comptroller, Public Advocate and Borough President. State and county offices including Manhattan and Brooklyn District Attorney and State Supreme Court members will also be on the ballot.

The city has released a non-partisan voter guide, which can be found online at voting.nyc and has also been mailed to all registered voters.

