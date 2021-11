How Lies About the 2020 Election Are Shaping 2022

S/O to Vice News for this must-see video that puts The Big Lie into its proper perspective. Vice News has traveled around the country, covering and questioning the spread of the “Big Lie,” that the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump. Here’s a timeline of how we got here, and what’s next for democracy.

