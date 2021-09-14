Uptown Video: The Harlem Renaissance

The Harlem Renaissance was in the words of Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. a “cultural revolution that rocked the United States.” And it most certainly was. The Harlem Renaissance represents an unparalleled outpouring of culture, artistry, and intellectual fervor. This episode of Black History in Two Minutes or So features one of our faves Isabel Wilkerson among other important scholars, putting The Harlem Renaissance in it’s proper prospective.

