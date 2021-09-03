Covid-19 protocols outlined for public schools | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

“We can’t let that happen anymore.”

In detailing the city’s plan to bring public school students back to the classroom this fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter have made clear: in-person learning – and not school closures – would again be the norm for the nation’s largest school system.

“I want you to think about, as we prepare for the school year, think about what families have been through… the disruption, but particularly think about a child who has not seen inside of a classroom in a year and a half,” de Blasio said at an August 26 press briefing. “That’s not supposed to happen.”

De Blasio has repeatedly vowed that all students will return to the classroom this fall instead of learning remotely.

At the briefing, de Blasio and Porter introduced a Department of Education (DOE) handbook that offered families some clarity on what Covid-19 safety measures will be implemented across public school buildings when the 2021-22 school year begins on September 13.

“There will be updates over the next few weeks as additional information comes in but this gives you the template, and it makes clear our commitment to health and safety,” de Blasio said of the 13-page handbook, which is available on the DOE’s website.

