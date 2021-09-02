Melba’s hosts vax van in Harlem | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

Melba Wilson, owner of famed West 114th Street eatery Melba’s Restaurant, is fond of saying she was “born, bred and buttered” in Harlem.

Now, she wants people to say they were vaccinated there, too.

On August 27, Melba’s Restaurant hosted a mobile vaccination unit outside its doors, in an effort to attract locals into getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Health Department, Harlem has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the city.

In partnership with the Mayor’s Office, NYC Health + Hospitals and the NYC Hospitality Alliance, the mobile unit administered first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

As an added incentive, Melba’s Restaurant offered free sweet potato pies to the first 100 people to get the shot.

“This is my community,” Wilson said. “If I don’t stand for something, I’ll fall for anything. It’s about saving lives.”

Read more: Melba’s hosts vax van in Harlem | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.