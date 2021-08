The Uptown Tweet of the Week: The Bottom Line

Here's the bottom line:



1. Vaccination dramatically improves your odds against covid. Get vax'd ASAP if you haven't yet.



2. Breakthrough cases, while uncommon, still happen, so if you're vax'd you need to take precautions like wearing a mask indoors, getting tested etc. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) August 26, 2021

