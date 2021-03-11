UC Must-Reads: What’s in Congress’s $1.9 trillion covid bill: Checks, unemployment insurance and more

The American Rescue Plan to the rescue. Congress, correction, the Democratic Party just passed the one of the largest economic stimulus packages in U.S. history. Click below for a great piece by Rachel Siegel in the Washington Post that breaks it all down.

