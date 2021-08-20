UC Must-Reads: What I Learned While Eavesdropping on the Taliban

After trillions of dollars spent, thousands upon thousands of lives lost, both American and Afghani, the Taliban is back in power in Afghanistan. If you want to understand what when wrong you could do no better that to read the simply incredible piece in The Atlantic by Ian Fritz. Mr. Fritz spent over 600 hours flying reconnaissance missions over Afghanistan listening in on machinations of the Taliban. The missive is a revelation. The powerful post properly illustrates the limit of American money, arms and largesse.

