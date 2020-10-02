Tenant eviction moratorium extended to January 1 | Manhattan Times

It’s a break- just til year’s end.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended New York’s eviction moratorium until January 1, 2021.

On September 28, Cuomo issued an executive order that expands the state’s Tenant Safe Harbor Act, which protects tenants from eviction if they are suffering financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of COVID,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We are extending the protections of the Safe Harbor Act through January 1 because we want tenants to have fundamental stability in their lives as we recover from this crisis.”

