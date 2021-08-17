The Uptown Tweet of the Week: The Spirit of East Harlem

#ELBARRIO Learn more about the historical & cultural legacy of East Harlem! Check out this clip, feat. the mural, "The Spirit of East Harlem" by artists Hank Prussing and Manny Vega narrated by Carlos Jesus Martinez Dominguez. pic.twitter.com/e3R07cQDb0 — El Museo del Barrio (@elmuseo) August 16, 2021

Our Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to El Museo del Barrio for giving us the scoop on the famed East Harlem mural, “The Spirit of East Harlem.” Shout out to the homie Carlos Jesus Martinez Dominguez for the informative narration.

