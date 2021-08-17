The Uptown Tweet of the Week: The Spirit of East Harlem

Posted on August 17, 2021

Our Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to El Museo del Barrio for giving us the scoop on the famed East Harlem mural, “The Spirit of East Harlem.” Shout out to the homie Carlos Jesus Martinez Dominguez for the informative narration.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Washington Heights - All You Need is Love Mural

UC Must-Reads: The John Lewis Edition

July 31, 2020
Juan Bago Dark

Mood Music: Dark X Young Boston – Want It All 2

November 10, 2019
Cat in the Cloisters Washington Heights

#TheGram: #ImNotaCat

February 11, 2021