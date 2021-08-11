The House of Bachata Experience

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

I’m not going to lie but I think I am suffering from severe House of Bachata withdrawal. From July 30 to August 6, the #HouseOfBachata has hosted screenings, Bachata dance classes, musical lessons for kids and even an Open Mic that I had the honor of hosting. The House of Bachata was a simply dope activation and that it took place Uptown makes it even that much cooler.

S/O @palantehbomax for putting this next-generation installation together. The bar has been set pretty high. S/O to @jess_cassandra for the vision as well as the rest of the team. @natis1604 of @mtw_agency thanks for always looking out!!!

Also shout out to the all performers that did their thing at the Open Mic. It was an epic night!

I would be remiss if I didn’t shout out @presidenteusa for the copious amounts of beer consumed in the last few days…

