#InTheHeights: We Love To See It…

In The Heights director, Jon M. Chu has been posting some Behind-The-Scenes gems on Instagram. Check out this video documenting the first time cast members, Melissa Barrera, Gregory Diaz IV and Noah Catala saw the film. The clip might bring tears to your eyes.

