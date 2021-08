UC Love: Nutcos

Summer is traditionally Nutcracker season Uptown, Nutcos tells the story of the many ruthless cartels vying for control of the lucrative Nutcracker trade. When the FBI is sent in to stop them, a new seller, Palomo Escobar, shows up and causes an all out cartel war.

