07/31/21: Snoeman Art Show @ Avi Deli

Snoeman has been absolutely slaying Uptown with some really incredible and inspirational street art. Well, he will be hosting an art pop up with art and merch for sale tomorrow, Saturday, July 31 from 2 to 9 pm at the Avi Deli (500 West 157th Street). Stop by and show love to this man that has been doing so much to beautify Uptown.

