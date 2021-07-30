07/31/21: Snoeman Art Show @ Avi Deli

Posted on July 30, 2021

Snoeman has been absolutely slaying Uptown with some really incredible and inspirational street art. Well, he will be hosting an art pop up with art and merch for sale tomorrow, Saturday, July 31 from 2 to 9 pm at the Avi Deli (500 West 157th Street). Stop by and show love to this man that has been doing so much to beautify Uptown.

 

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

El Museo’s Bienal: The (S) Files 2011 – Meet Marela Zacarías

December 22, 2011
2015 Uptown Arts Stroll

Spread Love: The 2015 Uptown Arts Stroll

May 18, 2015

12/07/19: Community, Displacement, and The Arts: 400 Years to the Future

November 21, 2019