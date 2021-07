UC Must-Reads: The Dominican Ritual of Beach Spaghetti

Much love goes to Mike Diago of Eater for a simply wonderful deep dive on the Dominican ritual of beach spaghetti. With some really great pics courtesy of Clay Williams, this article, just like a traditional empaguetada, is something that you want to partake in.

