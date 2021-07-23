Uptown Artists at the United Palace: We Never Stopped Working

Can’t stop, won’t stop. Uptown cannot be stopped. With that said, please click below to check out a simply stellar group of Uptown artists doing their thing on the hollowed United Palace stage sans an audience. We Never Stopped Working is a testament to the resiliency and tenacity of Uptown and it’s artists. So press play and enjoy a genre hopping tour de force performance that features Peter Walsh, Tru Titanz, DoubleTake Dance Company, Andrea Arroyo, Annette A. Aguilar and Jazz Power Initiative. Enjoy!

