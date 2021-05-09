UC Must-See: Are You Listening?: The Future of Us

Inspired by the HBO award-winning series, Habla, Are You Listening is a content series, bought to you by HBO Max’s Pa’lante! initiative, that reflects on the topics that matter to the Latinx community. “The Future of Us” highlights five Gen-Z Latinx, discussing identity, community, culture, their visions for the future and how older generations can support youth leadership. Featuring Sara Mora, Genai Nakama, Luis Hernandez, Perseus Neal and Greisy Hernandez.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.