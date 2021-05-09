UC Must-See: Are You Listening?: The Future of Us

Posted on May 9, 2021

Inspired by the HBO award-winning series, Habla, Are You Listening is a content series, bought to you by HBO Max’s Pa’lante! initiative, that reflects on the topics that matter to the Latinx community. “The Future of Us” highlights five Gen-Z Latinx, discussing identity, community, culture, their visions for the future and how older generations can support youth leadership. Featuring Sara Mora, Genai Nakama, Luis Hernandez, Perseus Neal and Greisy Hernandez.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Op-Led: Uptown Love in the Time of Coronavirus – Clap Because You Care

April 17, 2020
Cops Hit Youth In Washington Heights

Breaking Video: Cops May Have Hit Young Man On Bike In Washington Heights

March 18, 2016
Young Jee's Art of Nature in Inwood Hill Park Inwood

Uptown Video: Young Jee X Inwood Hill Park Time Lapse

August 5, 2014