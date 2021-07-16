UC Love: Good Cluckin Chicken

Have y’all tried Good Cluckin Chicken yet? If the answer to that query is no, then you need to get on it ASAP. With 2 locations to order from, one in the Heights and the other in Inwood, you really have no excuse. Now to the chicken, it is really cluckin good. From their Nashville Hot Chicken, to their insanely delicious chicken sandwiches, to their scrumptious mac n cheese, Good Cluckin Chicken should be your go to move when hunger comes a calling but you don’t want to leave the comfort of your couch. For the record, the Nashville Hot Chicken is really hot. You have been warned.

Good Cluckin Chicken is delivery or pick up only so hit up GrubHub and get to ordering. Thank us later.

