The Tweet of the Week: Tax The Rich

One important takeaway from billionaires going to space is that we should have a wealth tax now. — Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) July 11, 2021

Shout out to Anand Giridharadas for stating what should be obvious. A bunch of spoiled and entitled billionaires spending their vast fortunes for their sheer pleasure and enjoyment is not supposed to be something that is celebrated. With so much misery here on Earth, they can spend some of that astronomical wealth in making life better for human beings instead of looking for new worlds to despoil for the sick thrill of it.

This morning on the supposedly progressive MSNBC, Stephanie Ruhle was practically besides herself, giddily trying to sell the ridiculous notion that billionaires in space is somehow a good thing. Explicame.

