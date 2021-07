UC Love: Wine & Craft Beer Fest

Say word? Tryon Public House and Tannat are teaming for their first ever Wine & Craft Beer Fest/block party. The festivities kick off on Saturday, July 10th at 2 pm and will continue until 10 pm. So now you know how you will be spending your Saturday. You’re welcome.

