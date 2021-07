In The Heights BTS: The Choreography

Here’s an inside look on how Christopher Scott (choreographer), Jon M. Chu (director), and the entire cast and crew created the dance sequences that brought “It the Heights” to life. The Latin dance culture featured in “In The Heights” incorporates flexing, popping, breaking, Litefeet, Salsa on 2, Caleño and more.

