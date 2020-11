#VoteNYC: 104-Year-Old Ruth Rosner Casts Her Vote in New York | NowThis

This video will warm your heart and will make you want to do your civic duty and vote. We also loved that Ruth Rosner referred to the tyrant as an ‘obscene, grotesque, radioactive turd.’ That is a pretty spot on description.

