Vote NYC…

Posted on June 18, 2021

We are beyond proud to partner with @DemocracyNYC and @f.y.eye_ny to help get the word out about our upcoming elections and #RankChoiceVoting. But to have the work of 3 Uptown artists (@artbydario, @artofbernardo@sketchingtheheights) projected on a building downtown is the icing on the cake…. We love to see it!

Early Voting is in effect right now until Sunday, June 20 and NYC elections for a whole bunch of important seats will take place this Tuesday, June 22. Remember folks, you are either at the table or you are on the menu.

