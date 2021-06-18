Vote NYC…

We are beyond proud to partner with @DemocracyNYC and @f.y.eye_ny to help get the word out about our upcoming elections and #RankChoiceVoting. But to have the work of 3 Uptown artists (@artbydario, @artofbernardo & @sketchingtheheights) projected on a building downtown is the icing on the cake…. We love to see it!

Early Voting is in effect right now until Sunday, June 20 and NYC elections for a whole bunch of important seats will take place this Tuesday, June 22. Remember folks, you are either at the table or you are on the menu.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.