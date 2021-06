The Uptown Tweet of the Week: The Time Has Come

Exclusive Behind The Scenes moment: I called cut. And nobody cut. This happened a lot. And it’s when I knew we were capturing something greater than ourselves. The time has come. #InTheHeightsMovie in THEATERS and @hbomax NOW pic.twitter.com/clMMxjNPoO — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) June 10, 2021

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.