UC Love: The Neutral Ground

Listen up familia, check out the national broadcast and streaming debut of The Neutral Ground on the PBS documentary series POV and pbs.org/pov TONIGHT, Monday, July 5, 2021.

The Neutral Ground documents New Orleans’ fight over monuments and America’s troubled romance with the Lost Cause. In 2015, director @cjhunt was filming the New Orleans City Council’s vote to remove four Confederate monuments. But when death threats halt that removal, CJ sets out to understand why a losing army from 1865 still holds so much power in America.

