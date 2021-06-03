06/04/21: Grow With Google Branding Workshop

Listen up all you Uptown artists and entrepreneurs, you need to click below to get down with this super important Grow With Google Branding Workshop brought to you by The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) & Google taking place this Friday, June 4.

This special training will teach you how to optimize your brand. As an artist, you’ll need more than good products or services to grow your business. It’s also important to have strong customer-focused marketing strategies to reach your audience and turn them into loyal customers. In this workshop, you will learn how to create a compelling brand, define your audience, convert customers, and build loyalty and advocacy.

BONUS: Sign up to get a FREE kit with marketing assets, including personalized stickers, window clings, and resources. Just check the box when you RSVP.

Sign Up: http://bit.ly/NoMAA-GWG

