2020 HBO + NYLFF Latino Stand-Up! Finals

Tonight is the night familia! Tune in to the 2020 HBO + NYLFF Latino Stand-Up! Comedy Competition tonight, December 11 at 9 pm EST. Presented by HBO Latino and the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), catch the competition Live & Direct – straight to your casa for FREE!

You can enjoy this immersive comedy experience LIVE from the comfort of your home on HBO Latino’s YouTube TONIGHT Friday, December 11 at 9pm EST / 6pm PST.

The Finals: Comedian and 2019 winner Mark Viera will host as 5 finalists compete at InCrowd Studios in Los Angeles for a spot in an upcoming HBO Entre Nos comedy special. Comedians will perform in front of a virtual live audience and a three-judge panel, including guest judge and the people’s vote, Curly Velasquez (Buzzfeed’s Pero Like).

You don’t want to miss who will be crowned the next Latino Stand-Up! winner!

