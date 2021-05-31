Uptown Video: Thursdays with NoMAA – DISTER

Dister is the genuine article. If you are talking about street art in Washington Heights then you have to mention @dister. Last week’s Thursdays With NoMAA featured the one and only Dister so click below and check it out. The multi-talented Dister is also a filmmaker, choreographer and a community activist. Get to know this man that has left an indelible mark on Uptown Manhattan.

Check out: https://www.nomaanyc.org/

