Uptown Video: Thursdays with NoMAA – DISTER

Posted on May 31, 2021
Peace Love Merengue Mural By Dister in Washington Heights

Dister is the genuine article. If you are talking about street art in Washington Heights then you have to mention @dister. Last week’s Thursdays With NoMAA featured the one and only Dister so click below and check it out. The multi-talented Dister is also a filmmaker, choreographer and a community activist. Get to know this man that has left an indelible mark on Uptown Manhattan.

Check out: https://www.nomaanyc.org/



