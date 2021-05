Uptown Video: From UPTOWN with Love (Part 2) with special guest Led Black

Our founder, Led Black, had the pleasure of being a guest on The Rick H Show yesterday. Click play above to check it out. Shout out to Rick H. and the crew for showing the Uptown Collective so much love.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.