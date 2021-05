Mood Music: Bodega Bamz – So Supreme

Hot off the presses, Bodega Bamz just dropped the visuals for his latest banger, So Supreme. S/O to Uptown’s own Frankie P who worked his magic as usual on the production side of things.

